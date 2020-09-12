Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,509 in the last 365 days.

Coronvirus - Seychelles: Public Health Authority confirms new COVID-19 case on Praslin

Department of Health, Seychelles Download logo

Further investigation is being conducted following detection of a positive COVID-19 case on Praslin today.

The 57 year old, who has no history of travel outside of the country presented with symptoms and was admitted to the Isolation and Treatment facility on the island for tests.

Contact tracing is ongoing and close contacts have been identified and placed under facility quarantine.

A death of Praslin resident is also being investigated following the detection of the new case.

Members of the public are advised to continue to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus and to call the Department of Health hotline when presenting with symptoms for further assistance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Health, Seychelles.

You just read:

Coronvirus - Seychelles: Public Health Authority confirms new COVID-19 case on Praslin

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.