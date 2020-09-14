Lincoln Electric® and PypeServer® Announce Partnership with Vernon Tool® MPM® Pipe Profilers
Vernon Tool MPM Pipe Profilers Now Come Standard With PypeServer SoftwareSEATTLE, WA, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln Electric® and PypeServer® Inc. announced a partnership under which all newly-sold Vernon Tool® MPM® pipe profilers will come standard with PypeServer software. In addition, Lincoln Electric will support the retrofit of existing Vernon machines with PypeServer for MPM customers who wish to update their equipment with CAD import, part nesting, and advanced cutting capabilities.
PypeServer software integrates with a wide range of CAD and Building Information Model (BIM) design tools so spools and parts can be sent directly to Vernon machines and cut without the need for machine programming, saving time and eliminating programming errors. PypeServer's part nesting capabilities provide Vernon machines with the ability to cut multiple parts from a pipe in a single operation to increase workflow efficiency. Finally, PypeServer incorporates sophisticated algorithms that account for plasma beam kerf and shape, gas swirl, pipe thickness, and root gap to maximize cut quality and reduce the need for time-consuming grinding and filling before welding.
The Vernon Tool MPM system brings over nine decades of research and innovation to meet the unique pipe fabrication needs of clients across the globe. Manufactured in Reno, Nevada, Vernon Tool machines offer industry-leading performance and service that delivers proven reliability, simple ease of use, and maximum production efficiency. The Vernon Tool MPM system incorporates an efficiency-focused flow-thru design and utilizes a roller-bed over a chucking system to provide maximum efficiency and cut quality.
“The Vernon Tool MPM pipe cutting platform has a well-earned reputation as a reliable workhorse in pipe fabrication workflows,” said David Basiji, CEO of PypeServer. “With the addition of PypeServer's advanced software features, Lincoln's current and future Vernon products will be even more compelling pipe cutting solutions that pay for themselves quickly and save customers money for years to come.”
“The combination of Vernon Tool MPM hardware, Lincoln Electric cutting tools, and the innovative workflow and cutting algorithms of PypeServer software presents the most compelling value for customers in the market,” said Matt Krueger, General Manager of Lincoln Electric Cutting Systems. “Together, we have found a solution to improve our customers’ ability to produce pipe products faster, with higher quality, and deliver maximum return on investment.”
