ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Energy Harbor Corporation – ENGH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Energy Harbor Corporation (OTC: ENGH) resulting from allegations that Energy Harbor may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 21, 2020, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested then-Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, Larry Householder, and others in connection with an alleged $60 million illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder’s championing of a $1.3 billion bailout of Energy Harbor’s two Ohio nuclear power plants.



On this news, Energy Harbor's stock price fell $7.35 per share, or over 20%, to close at $28.00 per share on July 21, 2020.



Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Energy Harbor shareholders. If you purchased securities of Energy Harbor please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1904.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .



Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

