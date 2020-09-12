Coronavirus: African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases 9 am EAT 12 September 2020
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,339,171) deaths (32,356), and recoveries (1,076,207) by region:
Central (56,142 cases; 1,058 deaths; 48,541 recoveries): Burundi (469; 1; 374), Cameroon (20,009; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,749; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,081; 79; 934), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,361; 262 9,622), Equatorial Guinea (4,996; 83; 4,490), Gabon (8,643; 53; 7,706), Sao Tome & Principe (906; 15; 866)
Eastern (150,368; 2,961; 82,745): Comoros (456; 7; 415), Djibouti (5,394; 61; 5,327), Eritrea (361; 0; 304), Ethiopia (63,367; 986; 24,024), Kenya (35,793; 616; 22,442), Madagascar (15,669; 209; 14,320), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,534; 22; 2,450), Seychelles (138; 0; 136), Somalia (3,376; 98; 2,791), South Sudan (2,568; 48; 1,294), Sudan (13,470; 834; 6,731), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (4,377; 49; 1,998)
Northern (266,074; 9,348; 191,633): Algeria (47,755; 1,599; 33,723), Egypt (100,708; 5,607; 82,473), Libya (21,908; 352; 2,506), Mauritania (7,222; 161; 6,758), Morocco (82,197; 1,524; 64,194), Tunisia (6,259; 103; 1,956), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23)
Southern (699,025; 16,486; 610,261): Angola (3,279; 131; 1,288), Botswana (2,252; 10; 546), Eswatini (5,025; 98; 4,103), Lesotho (1,245; 33; 661), Malawi (5,669; 177; 3,720), Mozambique (4,918; 31; 2,899), Namibia (9,437; 98; 4,898), South Africa (646,398; 15,378; 574,587), Zambia (13,323; 306; 11,899), Zimbabwe (7,479; 224; 5,660)
Western (167,562; 2,503; 143,027): Benin (2,242, 40; 1,793), Burkina Faso (1,499; 56; 1,127), Cape Verde (4,651; 44; 4,076), Côte d'Ivoire (18,916; 119; 17,960), Gambia (3,362; 100; 1,582), Ghana (45,388; 285; 44,267), Guinea (9,979; 63; 9,189), Guinea-Bissau (2,275; 39; 1,327), Liberia (1,315; 82; 1,199), Mali (2,912; 128; 2,271), Niger (1,178; 69; 1,100), Nigeria (56,017; 1,076; 43,998), Senegal (14,193; 293; 10,350), Sierra Leone (2,087; 72; 1,622), Togo (1,548; 37; 1,166)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).