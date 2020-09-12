Maddie Morrison Collaborates with New Zealand based Luxe Fitness
Well-known New Zealand native blogger and rising social media influencer begins a collaboration deal with Luxe Fitness.WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, September 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lifestyle blogger, Maddie Morrison from Wellington, NZ has recently begun a collaboration deal with New Zealand based Luxe Fitness. The 28-year old lifestyle and fitness influencer has garnered immense popularity in recent months, as she’s putting her fitness and creative aspirations to work on social media.
Upmarket nutrition and supplement company, Luxe Fitness has recently welcomed Maddie Morrison to their growing team. Morrison who currently resides in Auckland announced earlier this month her exciting collaboration with Luxe Fitness, as the rising influencer is quickly gaining traction on social media and online platforms. Morrison has in the meantime expressed excitement for her new ventures with the fitness brand stating that “I’ve always considered myself an open-minded person, willing to take on new challenges. Teaming up with a respected brand such as Luxe Fitness has allowed me to grow with the company and help others (women) find their journey in fitness.”
Morrison, who has over 17k Instagram followers, has been on the radar ever since stepping on the scene back in 2012. In recent months Morrison has managed to gain more popularity, as she shared her daily fitness routine with followers during the country’s national lockdown. Although her new deal with Luxe Fitness might mean that the young and ambitious influencer is all work and no play, her Instagram feed is filled with photos of exotic destinations she’s recently visited, the latest lifestyle products she’s trying out, and her love for nature, animals and anything in between.
Luxe Fitness has been around since 2016, and the company has been growing in popularity in recent years with over 170k Instagram followers. Their mission is to provide honest, and quality health products and supplements for women. In doing so the company has managed to capture a wider audience, stating that their products are ‘designed by women FOR women.’
“I’m excited to be part of such a young company. I am always looking for new ways to bring the latest and best products to my followers, and I am grateful for all the support which I have received over the years. It’s not always easy, as many may think that I just take a picture of something, post it and I let someone else do the rest – on the contrary, it’s a lot different,” tells Morrison.
In the past Morrison had the opportunity to collaborate with brands such as Freedom Couture and Fitazfk, her active lifestyle has meant that most of her brand collaborations appear to be with fitness-based companies. Not only will Morrison be a perfect fit for Luxe Fitness, as the company hosts a wide variety of nutritional supplements produced from natural and high-quality ingredients. The company is not only focused on nutritional supplements, as they offer online classes, a range of beauty products, merchandise, cookbooks, and meal plans.
Although Morrison will be setting out on her new ventures in the coming months, she isn’t ready to settle just yet. “I think that this is only the start of a great career for me. I have big plans and aspirations for the future. I’m always working towards something bigger - my friends and family know that I would love to start my own business one day. On the other end of the spectrum, I would also like to be part of the movement for the betterment of peoples’ livelihoods, being an active figure in the support for local causes.”
In 2012 Morrison lost her father, Lloyd Morrison, a prominent New Zealand businessman to Leukemia. After the tragic loss of her father, Morrison decided to broaden her philanthropic views, as she strongly supports cancer awareness, and helps to raise alertness on violence, illness, and poverty on a global scale.
Her tenacity has given her a firm foundation on which she has established a well-known brand and growing career. Although her latest collaboration will only open more doors for future ventures, Morrison has planted herself firmly on the fast-track to becoming one of Instagram’s most recognized influencers.
To find out more about Maddie Morrison, follow her on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/maddie_morrison/
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
Maddie Morrison
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here