Coronavirus - Malawi: UN Malawi Covid-19 Communication Update - Update #18 (11th September 2020)

The information in this update is collected from UN Agencies and NGOs

Highlights

• 872,185 people including 76 people with disabilities reached with COVID-19 messages through door to door, mobile van and community drama sessions and social media

• 40,168 people reached with hygiene awareness campaigns via mobile van in Thyolo district

• Airing of weekly radio programs on COVID-19 and teen pregnancies, engaging youth, male champions mother groups and community at large on Yoneco FM

• News article on teen pregnancies amid COVID-19 pandemic published on Africa News