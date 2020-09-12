Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,509 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Malawi: UN Malawi Covid-19 Communication Update - Update #18 (11th September 2020)

UN Country Team in Malawi (UNCT) Download logo

The information in this update is collected from UN Agencies and NGOs

Highlights

• 872,185 people including 76 people with disabilities reached with COVID-19 messages through door to door, mobile van and community drama sessions and social media

• 40,168 people reached with hygiene awareness campaigns via mobile van in Thyolo district

• Airing of weekly radio programs on COVID-19 and teen pregnancies, engaging youth, male champions mother groups and community at large on Yoneco FM

• News article on teen pregnancies amid COVID-19 pandemic published on Africa News

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Country Team in Malawi (UNCT).

You just read:

Coronavirus - Malawi: UN Malawi Covid-19 Communication Update - Update #18 (11th September 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.