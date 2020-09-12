Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (12 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,657 New cases: 14 New tests: 142 Total confirmed: 3,376 Recovered: 1,617 (+35) Deaths: 102 (+2)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,509 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 1,657 New cases: 14 New tests: 142 Total confirmed: 3,376 Recovered: 1,617 (+35) Deaths: 102 (+2)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.