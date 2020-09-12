Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Seychelles: Health officials follow up new COVID-19 positive case, urges adherence to health guidelines

Health officials have mobilised to conduct further assessment following detection of a positive COVID-19 case today Friday 11th September 2020.

The 24 year old visitor who travelled from Dubai arrived in Seychelles on 4th September 2020 and tested positive for COVID-19 after conducting exit screening for travel outside of the country.

She is presenting with mild symptoms of the virus and has been admitted to the Isolation and Treatment Centre for care.

Further investigation is being conducted by the contact tracing team and close contacts from several leisure facilities that she visited have been placed under quarantine.

Members of the public are advised to continue to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus and to call the Department of Health hotline when presenting with symptoms for further assistance. Alternatively, the Department of Health form found at the QR code or link displayed below can be completed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Health, Seychelles.

