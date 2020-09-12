National police seize 147 carat diamond

Dundo, ANGOLA, September 12 - A 147 carat diamond has been seized in the eastern Lunda Norte province, under the “Operação Transparência”, Angop learnt Friday. ,

The seizure occurred in Bala-Bala neighborhood in Cuango municipality, Lunda Norte, said Rodrigues Zeca, official of the press of the local Interior Ministry’s Office.

The police also announced the detention of two citizens, one foreign and one Angolan, for possessing the precious stone.

Operação Transparência (Transparency Operation) aims to fight the illicit diamond trafficking and illegal immigration.

In 2019, the security forces seized 6,579 diamond stones, 19 vehicles and USD 275,000.

Also 147, 379 illegal foreign citizens were detained.

On the other hand, 96 churches were closed, 54 of which were due to the illegal exercise of religious activity and 24 due to the lack of suitable facilities for holding services.

Still, 107 commercial outlets were also closed.

The registered infractions, in the context of administrative transgressions, brought to the coffers of the State 16.5 million kwanzas.