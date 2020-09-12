Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angolan president arrives in Bié

Cuito, ANGOLA, September 12 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço arrived Saturday morning in Cuito city, central Bié province, where he will inaugurate the new Provincial Hospital.,

At the local airport "Joaquim Kapango", the Head of State, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, received welcome greetings from Governor Pereira Alfredo, members of the Executive and other entities.

President João Lourenço visited the works of the hospital in the second half of October last year, when he had assessed the good pace of its progress.

Joao Lourenço returns to Luanda this Saturday afternoon. 

