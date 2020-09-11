Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOL) investors that acquired securities between March 14, 2019 and July 22, 2020.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

On July 23, 2020, GOL announced it had fired its auditor, KPMG Auditores Independentes, which had issued an audit dated June 29, 2020 that concluded "the Company has a negative net working capital and has a net capital deficiency that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern." On this news the Company’s shares fell sharply in value.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising