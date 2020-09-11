Aquatic Invasive Species Grant Program Accepting Applications

Applications are due Thursday October 19, 2020

The Montana Invasive Species Council is now accepting grant applications to fund aquatic invasive species projects. Up to $50,000 is available per project to Montana communities or local, state, tribal, or other entities within the state and to Montana-based non-governmental entities. AIS grants are intended to increase local capacity and involvement to address AIS issues.

Projects that address the following AIS management components are eligible and include:

Prevention

Early detection

Education and outreach

Research

Treatment

Current state-wide priorities that have been identified and vetted with former grantees and stakeholders for the upcoming AIS grant cycle include grants related to:

Monitoring / early detection projects to expand local capacity and involvement in multi- AIS taxa early detection efforts.

AIS outreach projects that expand AIS awareness at the local level.

AIS research projects including eDNA research related to dreissenid mussel early detection addressing eDNA Science Advisory Panel recommendations.

Locally-led proposals that address the state-wide priorities will receive ranking preference, however all eligible grant requests will be evaluated and considered. Applications are due Thursday October 19, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. For more information or to apply, click here.