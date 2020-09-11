Hollywood Veteran Actor Robert LaSardo to star in Robert Resto upcoming film "Z Dead End" to be filmed in Connecticut

It's the end of the World! Without any warning, bodies begin-dropping from the sky, colliding with the ground, only to rise once more.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockbuster Actor Robert LaSardo has officially joined the cast of "Z Dead End" as Blaze. LaSardo has stared in over 130 films in his career to date. He is best known for his role as Escobar Gallardo in the popular FX hit series Nip/Tuck. He performed in the Warner Bros. film The Mule opposite Clint Eastwood, Water World with Kevin Costner, and Hard to Kill, with Steven Seagal."Z Dead End" is written by Robert Resto, who is also one of the producers. It's the end of the World! Without any warning, bodies begin-dropping from the sky, colliding with the ground, only to rise once more. The Bodies are swiftly determined to be zombies, and they've invaded Earth. No one knows why the zombies have arrived except for a mysterious little girl named Emily. As humanity continuous to fall at the hands of these monsters, a few people are determined to survive the invasion.Restro stated that they are still casting, and the Casting director Diana Carter from Arykas and Ybots is about to release the final two speaking roles. This projects is schedule to be filmed in Connecticut. Also starring in this film: George Lazenby, Felissa Rose, Brinke Stevens, Shawn C Phillips, John Fiore, Tina Krause, Eugene Clark, Nea Dune, Mike Ferguson, Tamara Glynn, Billy Hartmann, Maximo Gianfranco, Akyra Carter, Monique Dupree, Genoveva Rossi, April Love, Bruce Soscia, Lance Caver, Aizhan Lighg, among others. Producers: Robert Resto, Steven Rears and Diana R Carter.