Mayor Bowser Restores Service for DC Circulator’s National Mall Route

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that, effective September 20, the DC Circulator will resume its National Mall route and the DC Streetcar will resume normal operating hours.

“As we gradually and safely reopen the District’s attractions and cultural spaces downtown and elsewhere, we are expanding public transit options to provide commuters and visitors with free, socially-distanced travel,” said Mayor Bowser. "It is critical that everyone do their part to protect themselves, their families, workers, and the community by wearing masks, social distancing, and practicing good hygiene.”

Effective Sunday, September 20, the following service adjustments will go into effect:

DC Circulator will resume operations on the National Mall route weekdays from 6 am – 7 pm, and weekends from 7 am – 7 pm. Fares are still suspended on all DC Circulator routes.

DC Streetcar will resume normal operating hours: Monday – Thursday 6 am – midnight; Friday 6 am – 2 am; Saturday 8 am – 2 am; and Sundays and holidays 8 am – 10 pm, running every 12 minutes.

Face coverings/masks must be worn at all times, keeping both the nose and mouth covered, and passengers are asked to take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19):

Enter and exit the bus using the rear door at all times. The only exceptions are for passengers who need to use the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) boarding ramp or require the bus to “kneel” to facilitate their boarding.

Once onboard, practice social distancing (keep six feet of distance between you and others whenever possible).

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Under Phase Two of the District’s Reopening, certain museums and galleries are open with a limited capacity of up to 50 people in enclosed rooms or exhibit spaces. A full list of open attractions can be found at Destination DC’s website, including:

For updates on the District’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

For more information on the DC Circulator and DC Streetcar, please visit dccirculator.com and dcstreetcar.com.