Avadel to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, today announced that its executive team will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 14 – 16, 2020.

Presentation details:
Date:     Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time:   10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. ET
Webcast:   A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at (click here) or on the Company’s website (click here)
     

In addition, management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

About FT218
FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate. The Company recently completed the REST-ON study, a pivotal, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

Contacts:

Investor Contacts
Tom McHugh
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (636) 449-1843
Email: tmchugh@avadel.com

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (212) 915-2564
Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications, LLC
Phone: (646) 970-4688
Email: pbursey@lifescicomms.com
 

