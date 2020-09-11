Governor Bullock Calls on Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte to Collaborate in Passing Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Governor Steve Bullock today called on Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte to collaborate in passing the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.

“Montanans have a long and proud history of working together to solve challenges we face on public lands and to do so in ways that support the needs of local economies, while maintaining our hunting, fishing, wildlife and outdoor heritage,” wrote Governor Bullock. “It is time for all of Montana’s congressional delegation to work with their leadership to give this bill a vote.”

In the letter, Governor Bullock shares his support for the proposal that was crafted by timber mill operators, mountain bikers, outfitters, business owners, and conservationists, and would give a boost to the local timber industry, offer new recreation opportunities to snowmobilers and mountain bikers, and permanently protect 79,000 acres of public lands that are crucial for the health of our wildlife, the Blackfoot River, and the river’s significant populations of wild, native trout.

Governor Bullock also points to the other times that Montanans have come together to protect public lands and wildlife, including passing the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act and the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, and keeping the iconic Greater Sage Grouse off the Endangered Species list.

Senator Tester today announced that a hearing has been scheduled for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act in front of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources’ Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests, and Mining on Wednesday, September 16th.

The full letter is here: http://governor.mt.gov/Portals/16/BCSA%2009112020.pdf?ver=2020-09-11-142849-530