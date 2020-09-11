BigCommerce to Present at Jefferies Software Virtual Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced that President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm and Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez will present at the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Skullcandy, SC Johnson, Sony, and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London.

Media Relations Contact
Rachael Hensley
PR@BigCommerce.com

ICR PR for BigCommerce
BigCommerceICRPR@icrinc.com 		 Investor Relations Contact
Rohit Giri
InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com 
512-865-4599

Source: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.

