Satellite Healthcare CEO Rick Barnett to Retire

Nonprofit Dialysis Chief Will Stay On Through the Year-End During Executive Search

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite Healthcare, the leading nonprofit dialysis provider, today announced the retirement of its CEO Rick Barnett effective on January 31, 2021. In his six years leading Satellite, Rick directed successful campaigns to expand service to Hawaii and to key care providers including national pharmacy chains and healthcare systems. He was integral in making improvements to Satellite’s patient quality, service and physician relationships.

“I join the entire Board of Directors in thanking Rick Barnett for his years of dedication to helping Satellite realize founder Dr. Norman S. Coplon’s vision of bringing individualized dialysis care to patients in a friendlier, more comfortable environment,” said Christobel Selecky, chair of the Satellite Healthcare Board of Directors. “As we move forward toward our next chapter, our patients and partners can rest assured that we are well-positioned to continue providing the high-quality and responsive dialysis care they have come to expect from Satellite.”

The Board of Directors has appointed longtime Board member Tom Williams to lead a search committee, and enlisted highly-regarded health care search firm Korn Ferry to identify a successor by January 2021. Outgoing CEO Rick Barnett will continue to lead the company through the end of the year and facilitate the transition to Satellite’s next CEO.

“Leading Satellite Healthcare has been the honor of a lifetime and I greatly value the work we’ve done together,” said Rick Barnett, CEO of Satellite Healthcare. “The time is right for me to say goodbye and I am confident about my decision to retire, but I will miss working with truly special people who are deeply committed to the important work we do caring for people living with kidney disease. I am excited about Satellite’s future and know we have been prepared for this transition, and the growth we have charted puts the company in a strong position going forward in its mission of delivering patient-centered dialysis care.”

Satellite Healthcare has more than 80 locations across the country and serves more than 8,000 patients. Its more than 2,000 employees are committed to its vision of making life better for those living with kidney disease. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellitehealth.com/