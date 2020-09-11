Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boat ramp project planned for Fallon Bridge FAS

Recreation News - Region 7

Friday, September 11, 2020

Anglers and recreationists should be aware that the Fallon Bridge Fishing Access Site boat ramp will be out of service from September 14-23. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks plans to remove the lower portion of the ramp, which has been damaged by years of scouring and heaving by changing river flows. It will be replaced by a new concrete ramp extension.

Contractors plan to be on site on September 14 and hope to be completed by September 23. The site will remain open to the public, but the ramp will be closed due to construction.

