Royal Neighbors of America Awards $175,000 in Scholarships; Offers Stability in Times of Uncertainty

/EIN News/ -- Rock Island, Illinois, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Neighbors of America, one of the nation’s largest women-led life insurance organizations, has awarded $175,000 in scholarships to more than 60 Beneficial Members to assist with the costs of continuing education. The scholarships are awarded annually to help students seeking a degree at an accredited college, university, trade or vocational school.

“We are especially glad to be able to provide these resources to these members this year,” said Amy Jones, Royal Neighbors Director of Philanthropy who also serves as an adjunct Professor at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding education – location, format, safety. I see this first-hand in my classroom. It’s nice to be able to offer these students something they can count on amidst the instability.”

Scholarship funds can be used to help with tuition, room and board, and books. A total of $175,000 was awarded, with scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000. Since its inception in 1961, the Royal Neighbors of America Scholarship Program has awarded more than $5 million.

The application window for the 2021-2022 school year opens on December 1st, 2020. To learn more about the program and eligibility, visit royalneighbors.org/scholarships. Please note, you must be a Beneficial Member of Royal Neighbors of America to be eligible for scholarship awards.

About Royal Neighbors of America and Nation of Neighbors

Royal Neighbors of America is a unique provider of life insurance and annuities whose mission is to protect women financially and empower them to improve their lives, families, and communities. In 1895, Royal Neighbors was founded as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children and the importance of localized philanthropy. Headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois, with an operation in Mesa, Arizona, Royal Neighbors serves more than 215,000 members.

Julie Robinson Royal Neighbors of America 3097328303 julie.robinson@royalneighbors.org