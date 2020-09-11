Coronavirus - Zimababwe: COVID-19 Update (11 September 2020)
As at 11 September 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 479 confirmed cases, including 5 660 recoveries and 224 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
