ORCID Proudly Announces its New Executive Director
ORCID, Inc. welcomes Chris Shillum as new Executive DirectorBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an intensive four-month search, ORCID, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Shillum as its new Executive Director. Shillum follows ORCID’s founding Executive Director, Dr. Laurel Haak, who left the organization in June to direct her energy and skills to establishing her company, Mighty Red Barn, that supports start-ups in building information-sharing tools and platforms. ORCID selected Shillum after an extensive global search led by Perrett Laver and a team of ORCID Board members. ORCID Board Chair Linda O’Brien coordinated the search.
Shillum brings to ORCID more than 25 years experience as a digital product management leader and technology strategist in scholarly communications and STM Publishing, with unique experience working on market-leading online information and analytics products. He served on the ORCID Board in its formative years, helping to steer the organization through its critical start-up phase and set it on its successful trajectory. He is respected as a thought leader in scholarly communications and has been instrumental in launching many collaborative infrastructure initiatives, including most recently SeamlessAccess and GetFTR—both focused on improving access to scholarly information resources.
With its launch in 2012 of unique, persistent person-identifiers and open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations, ORCID embarked on a remarkable journey that led to the non-profit’s establishment as an indispensable component of the international research ecosystem.
“Chris is a true thought leader, bringing to the role a passion for the development of research infrastructure, a deep knowledge and understanding of product development and a strong commitment to keeping the researcher at the center of all that we do. We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming him to ORCID at such an important time for both ORCID and for the global research and innovation ecosystem,” says Linda O’Brien, ORCID Board Chair. ORCID anticipates that Shillum will leverage his deep expertise leading strategic partnerships and community-wide innovation to ensure ORCID continues as an infrastructure service that catalyzes and enables innovation across a broad spectrum of stakeholder groups.
Shillum says, “Having spent much of my career working on open scholarly infrastructure, it is an honor to be selected as ORCID’s next Executive Director. I am fortunate to inherit Laure Haak’s legacy of a vibrant and transparent culture, a team committed to its non-profit researcher-centered mission, and a sustainability model that allows ORCID to chart a secure future,” He will join the ORCID team in October 2020. “ORCID is and has always been open; built by the global research community for the global research community. I look forward to talking with as many members and participants as possible in coming months, and working with the team to make ORCID even more valuable to the community.“
About ORCID--ORCID’s vision is a world where all who participate in research and innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, and borders, and time. ORCID provides an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research and innovation activities. ORCID provides open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. ORCID provides this service to help people find information and to simplify reporting and analysis.
ORCID Inc. is an independent, community-governed not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization registered in the United States, subject to laws of the US Internal Revenue Service that specify it cannot be purchased or otherwise managed by a commercial entity.
Learn more at https://orcid.org.
