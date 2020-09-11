Updated - Never Forget: UPSers Pay Tribute to 9/11 Heroes

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, UPSers around the world proudly took part in the fifth annual 9/11 Promise Run and Ride , which benefits children and families of first responders and military service members killed, injured or out of work.

The 9/11 Promise Run and Ride is normally a three-day event, with runners starting in Washington, D.C. — alongside a simultaneous bike ride from the Pentagon Memorial to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. — and the event culminating at the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City. But this year was different, of course, and the event took place almost entirely in a virtual manner.

More than 200 UPS employees, representing every U.S. state and seven countries, took part virtually. They ran or biked 9.11 miles. Some started exactly at 9:11 a.m. They took pictures and videos, logged their time, and many donated to the fundraising effort, building on the major corporate sponsorship from UPS.

