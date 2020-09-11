Freshii Announces Board Change

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. ("Freshii" or the "Company") (TSX: FRII) today announced the resignation of Neil Pasricha from the Company’s Board of Directors.



“Neil has been a valuable member of the Freshii Board of Directors and we thank him for his service to the company and wish him well as he focuses on his family and writing,” said Chairman and CEO, Matthew Corrin.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to operate 430 restaurants in 14 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

