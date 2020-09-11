Female, Minority-Owned ‘Elite Property Management’ Disrupts the Real Estate Industry in South Florida
The commercial real estate sales & leasing management firm specializes in managing office buildings, retail, industrial and medical properties.BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ynelis Luna is pleased to announce the launch of her commercial real estate sales, leasing and management firm, LexKore Property Management. With its tagline ‘Redefining commercial management, leasing and sales,’ the company offers investment property owners specialized strategies for managing properties and portfolios. Services include the management of operations such as maintenance, lease administration, budgeting and forecasting, collections, marketing, lease renewals, service contracts, expense control, audits and much more.
A long time resident and agent of South Florida, Luna has 18 years of property management experience and 12 years of real estate experience. With a corporate background, she has spent time working for a developer and administered operations for an investment firm. All of which has had a profound effect on her success and business models.
“My goal is to ensure exceptional results for buyers and sellers in commercial sales and leasing,” says Luna. “I have years of experience with multiple types of properties, so I really understand the process and I know what it takes to build a good investment portfolio. I can help you achieve your goals and substantially increase your return on investment.”
Being both female and a minority, Luna is a rarity in a male-dominated industry. Despite a decade of diversification efforts, real estate continues to lack diversity and inclusion, especially when it comes to key management positions. And research has shown that firms with inclusive cultures are more likely to be high-performing, innovative, and achieve better business outcomes.
A 5'1" powerhouse, Luna is fiercely competitive and more than ready to overcome any challenges that might come her way. She believes that true leaders build diverse and inclusive cultures and understands that gender and ethnic diversity can broaden a company’s strategic approach to the market - a concept that will be particularly appealing to a great many clients in the South Florida area.
With a great track record of her own, Luna is also dedicated to helping other women achieve similar success. She has created a podcast that will launch in September at womenredefiningrealestate.com.
“It’s something I created to spotlight women who break boundaries and positively impact their communities. Through these podcast interviews, you will get to hear about personal stories of entrepreneurs, their journeys, lessons, and obstacles. Every episode will have valuable lessons and entrepreneurial advice to start own business and/or transition in your career, personal growth, and business.”
The site will additionally showcase a blog segment and merchandise.
