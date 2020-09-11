Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor, fighting for every dollar for hard-working New Mexicans, testifies before Congress on state aid

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday morning appeared before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, urging members of Congress to expedite much-needed aid for New Mexico small businesses, workers, the temporarily unemployed, families, educators and public health heroes.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to make my case publicly for New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I will keep fighting tooth and nail for every single dollar I can get for New Mexicans who have given so much this year. I will not stop until residents of our state are made whole – the workers, the families, the business-owners and so many more. I will be relentless. We fund the federal government. It’s well past time they actually step up and deliver meaningful resources for New Mexicans during this economic crisis caused by the pandemic.”

The governor’s testimony, as prepared, can be seen here.

