Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,839 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Peterson Letter to Commissioner Warren

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

September 11, 2020

 

Today we issued a  to letter The Big Ten Conference, Inc., through Commissioner Kevin Warren, notifying the Commissioner that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act. The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for overseeing compliance with the Act by nonprofit organizations operating in Nebraska. We have instructed Conference officials to provide us with documents and records to determine if they have operated in compliance with Nebraska law and their own governing documents.

 

“In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision-making process. Nebraskans expect transparency from nonprofits operating in this state, and the Big Ten Conference is no exception,” stated Attorney General Doug Peterson.

You just read:

Attorney General Peterson Letter to Commissioner Warren

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.