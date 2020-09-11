New York Wildland Firefighters Home from Rocky Mountains

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today welcomed home a team of 10 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, staff, and volunteers who have been helping battle and contain wildland fires raging in western states for the past two weeks. These trained, expert firefighters helped battle high priority fires in Nebraska and South Dakota.

Governor Cuomo also welcomed home two members of the New York Air National Guard who provided mission support with remotely piloted aircraft to detect fire lines and aid in fire control measures while assisting California Air National Guard's 163rd Attack Wing at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.

A second DEC crew will travel to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center in Denver, CO, on Sept. 12, to assist western states battling wildland fires.

"These brave New Yorkers traveled west without hesitation to help battle these historic wildfires that haves scorched thousands of acres of land, burned hundreds of thousands of homes, and forced massive evacuations in 13 states," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers are tough and always ready to roll up their sleeves whether we're supporting other states in the response to COVID-19 or helping fight wildfires. I am proud to welcome the team back home and offer my support and well wishes to the new crew of wildland firefighters heading west."

The returning crew of firefighters, which began their assignment on Aug. 25 and returned to the Capital Region today, include a DEC Forest Ranger crew boss and nine firefighters from the ranks of Forest Rangers and other DEC programs.

The New York crew joined federal, state, and local fire agencies battling the Aristocrat Fire in Nebraska and South Dakota, which has been contained. The new crew of firefighters headed to the Rocky Mountains will receive their assignment when they arrive. These wildland firefighters will be deployed for two weeks and dispatched to Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, or Kansas to assist with firefighting efforts in these states. In addition, one DEC Forest Ranger deployed to California on Sept. 10 to assist in fighting the Valley Fire as a Planning Section Chief.

