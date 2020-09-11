Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronovirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Update (11 September 2020)

In the last 24hrs, we recorded 109 new cases out of 1,133 tests. On a sad note, we also recorded 6 deaths (5 BIDs and 1 Facility death), MTSRIP. The break down and cumulative figures are provided below

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

