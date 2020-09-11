President expected in Bie province Saturday

ANGOLA, September 11 - In a statement released today, the Secretariat for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic said that the hospital will have an installed capacity of 230 beds, to provide 20 specialized services.

Among the specialised services are Gynaeco-obstetrics, Paediatrics, Neonatology, Surgery, Nephrology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Stomatology and Otorhinolaryngology.

The new health infrastructure will have a workforce of a thousand technicians, among about 100 doctors, nurses, diagnostic technicians and administrative staff.

President João Lourenço visited the works of the hospital which he will inaugurate tomorrow in the second half of October last year, when he had assessed the good pace of its progress.