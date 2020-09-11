6 Business-Building 'Strategy Sessions' Happening Simultaneously During RISMedia's CEO Exchange

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 50 Dynamic Industry Leaders Will Be Streaming at Real Estate's Most Powerful Event of the Year



This year's CEO Exchange is open to both agents and brokers, and attendees will receive access to live broadcasts as well as replays of all sessions. Special bulk ticketing is available for brokers. Please email any event questions to dryan@rismedia.com . The first 200 registrants will receive a FREE welcome gift from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans® and a FREE, 3-month Premium-level ACESocial account.

Among the 15-plus educational sessions being offered at this year's virtual CEO Exchange, co-presented by RISMedia and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), are six "Strategy Sessions," which will focus on a range of specific topics for both brokers, agents and teams. These six sessions will run simultaneously, so attendees may choose which track they prefer to view.

This year's Real Estate CEO Exchange will be an all-day virtual event on Sept. 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT. The six Strategy Sessions will be held at 1:15 p.m.

These sessions include:

Getting Listings and Building Business, with Michael Della Vella, Team Leader for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Sherri Johnson, National Real Estate Coach, Speaker, Consultant; Megan Owens, REALTOR®, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate; and Sandy Raines, Founder & CEO, The Raines Group at HER REALTORS.

Recruiting New Agents Into Real Estate, with Darryl Davis, Author, Coach, Speaker, Darryl Davis Seminars, Inc.; Eli Haddad, Broker/Entrepreneur, Lifstyl Real Estate; and Judy LaDeur, Real Estate Recruiting Coach, Judy LaDeur International, Inc.

Reevaluating Costs: Making the Tough Decisions, with Vanessa Bergmark, CEO & Owner, Red Oak Realty; Rei Mesa, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty; Joe Rand, Chief Creative Officer & Managing Partner, Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty; and Michael Scarafile, President, Carolina One Real Estate.

Creating the Right Marketing Message for Today's Times, with Barbara Betts, CEO & Broker, The Betts Realty Group; Scott MacDonald, Broker Owner, RE/MAX Gateway; and Brian Wildermuth, Senior Vice President, Deluxe.

Building Strong Team Relationships, with Guy Gal, CEO & Co-Founder, Side Inc.; Creig Northrop, President & CEO, Northrop Realty; Paul Wells, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX of Barrington; and Verl Workman, Founder & CEO, Workman Success Systems.

Maximizing Social Media, with Cleve Gaddis, Master Coach, Speaker and Trainer, Workman Success Systems; Michael Murphy, Agent, Lake Homes Realty; Rich Rawdin, Agent, Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty Group; Tim Vierkandt, Owner, Associate Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Showcase Properties; and Yolanda Williams-Davis, Broker & Community Developer, 61 Houses Real Estate Brokerage Services.

The event will feature more than 50 of the top real estate brokers, super agents and industry leaders, including:

– Brian Buffini, Founder & Chairman, Buffini & Company

– Bob Goldberg, CEO, National Association of REALTORS®

– Vince Malta, President, National Association of REALTORS®

– Charlie Oppler, 2020 president elect, National Association of REALTORS®

– Diane Ramirez, Chairman & CEO, Halstead

– Marc Gould, SVP of Member Development, National Association of REALTORS®

– Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX

– Dan Forsman, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

– Josh Harley, Founder & CEO, Fathom Realty

– JP Piccinini, Founder & CEO, JP & Associates REALTORS®

– J. Lennox Scott, Chairman & CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate

– Bill Scavone, President, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

– Ashley Bowers, President, HomeSmart

– Michael Scarafile, President, Carolina One Real Estate

– Yolanda Williams-Davis, Broker & Community Developer, 61 Houses Real Estate Brokerage Services

– Michael Miedler, President & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC

– Eli Haddad, Broker & Entrepreneur, Lifstyl Real Estate

– Michele Harrington, Broker of Record & COO, First Team Real Estate

– Mary Lee Blaylock, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

– Simon Chen, EVP, Product & Innovation, Realogy Holdings Corp.

– Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder & CEO, Realty ONE Group

– Christina Pappas, Vice President, The Keyes Company

– Rosey Koberlein, CEO, Long Realty

– Pat Riley, President & CEO, Allan Tate REALTORS

