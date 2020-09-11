Mr. Vishnu Dwadasi Joins Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) as Head of the Project Management Office

/EIN News/ -- Hunt Valley, MD, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii)

September 11, 2020

Mr. Dwadasi will be responsible for all aspects of project management, guiding Pii’s client projects from pre-clinical through full-scale manufacturing for a wide-range of oral-dose and parenteral formulations.

“Vishnu will immediately be an asset for Pii and our clients,” according to Sridhar Krishnan, Senior Vice President of Operations and Strategic Initiatives. “His arrival is a key part of our strategy in building leadership capability, re-defining operational excellence by significantly reducing project lead-time, and streamlining traditional pharmaceutical phases of development. We’re extremely excited to have him on-board.”

Vishnu brings over a decade of experiences in life sciences with a unique background in pharmaceutical operations, consulting, and business development. In his most recent position at the management consulting firm West Monroe Partners, Vishnu led R&D and lab strategy engagements as part of the Life Sciences practice. Before his time at West Monroe Partners, he was a Business Development Director at BioDuro, leading CMC sales for the east coast. He also worked at Catalent Pharma Solutions and held several positions in operations, R&D, project management and sales. Vishnu has extensive experience shepherding complex drug development programs from early clinical development to full-scale commercial manufacturing and distribution.

Vishnu earned an MBA from Duke University and a B.S. in Health Sciences from Purdue University.

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a passion for solving problems. Pii’s Hunt Valley, Maryland campus includes 70 manufacturing suites with four integrated aseptic filling lines delivering quality, safety, and efficiency. Our professionals have extensive experience with small and large molecule compounds, developing and manufacturing complex parenteral drugs, extended-release formulations, non-aqueous injectable drug products, and lyophilization. Learn more at https://www.pharm-int.com/.

###

Attachment

Paul Dupont Pharmaceutics International Inc. (Pii) 443-800-1866 pdupont@pharm-int.com