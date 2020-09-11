Governor Abbott Deploys Resources To Assist In Fighting California Wildfires

September 11, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that firefighters and support personnel from across Texas have been deployed to help combat the devastating wildfires currently impacting the state of California. Approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments in Texas will be deployed to California today. These resources are in addition to the 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks, and 2 command vehicles previously deployed in late August.

This deployment is made possible through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), where the state of Texas is able to mobilize resources from fire departments across the state.

"Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it's here in the Lone Star State or across the country," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as those who have been affected by this disaster."