Zweig Group announces free & premium registration options for Elevate AEC 2020

/EIN News/ -- Fayetteville, AR, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group’s annual conference, Elevate AEC, has gone virtual and will kick off on September 30, 2020 with new offerings, registration options, and expanded networking and learning opportunities.

The mission of Elevate AEC, to elevate the industry, continues in 2020 with the biggest experience Zweig Group has offered to date. This eight-week event will provide attendees with powerful thought leadership and networking opportunities through highly produced live interactions. It includes both free and paid premium options.

Zweig Group’s free registration options includes everything that was originally programmed for the in-person Elevate AEC Conference in Denver. This includes: ElevateHer Symposium & the 2020 ElevateHer Cohort presentations, five great keynote speakers by AEC Industry thought leaders, panel discussions with Zweig Group’s top award winners.

The premium registration includes everything included in the free registration plus access to six Zweig Group seminars: The Principals Academy ($899 value), Elevating Doer-Sellers ($699 value), Project Management for AEC Professionals ($599 value), Leadership Skills for AEC Professionals ($499 value), M&A Next ($499 value), Ownership Transition Strategies ($399 value). This registration also includes panel discussions with thought leaders and industry peers, weekly roundtable discussions with industry peers, and live meetings with Q&A and chat functions. The premium registration is a value of $4995 FOR ONLY $995.

Attendees of this virtual experience can earn up to 30 LU/30 PDH/3.0 CEU of continuing education credits!

Learn more about this event here: https://www.zweiggroup.com/virtual-conference/

Christina Zweig Zweig Group 800.466.6275 czweig@zweiggroup.com