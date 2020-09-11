Another sore in the total number of COVID19 patients has been reported by #NCDC in Libya today. The new 969 patients bring up the aggregate total to 21908. In addition,86 recoveries and 13 fatalities have been announced.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update (11 September 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.