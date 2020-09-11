COVID-19 Daily Update 9-11-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 11, 2020, there have been 471,517 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,174 total cases and 263 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County. “As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also remember those Americans who perished on this solemn anniversary nineteen years ago,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (856), Boone (170), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (620), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (15), Fayette (439), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (93), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (312), Jackson (224), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (1,839), Lewis (37), Lincoln (130), Logan (536), Marion (235), Marshall (139), Mason (126), McDowell (76), Mercer (357), Mineral (148), Mingo (291), Monongalia (1,581), Monroe (142), Morgan (43), Nicholas (62), Ohio (313), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (143), Putnam (371), Raleigh (403), Randolph (229), Ritchie (9), Roane (38), Summers (25), Taylor (112), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (57), Wayne (307), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (329), Wyoming (73).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Mason, Monroe, Pendleton, and Wyoming counties in this report.