Angola points to armed conflict among Africa's challenges

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 11 - Angola's Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), Francisco da Cruz, Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said that armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism were among the greatest challenges to peace and security in Africa. ,

According to Ambassador Francisco da Cruz, who was speaking by videoconference at the 10th session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the AU, these factors are particularly aggravated in this environment of economic, social and humanitarian crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

In his speech, Mr da Cruz slammed the persistence of armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, as well as the instability of the continent, despite the combined efforts of member states and the AU in the search for "African Solutions for African problems'', and mainly with the continent resources.

 

"Angola supports initiatives to silence weapons on the continent and considers it important to tackle the root causes of conflicts, in particular by recognising that development, peace and security as well as human rights are interlinked and mutually reinforcing to ensure a fair sharing of economic and social opportunities and the strengthening of the rule of law on the continent".

 

The diplomat recalled that at the last Assembly of Heads of State and Government in February, the President of Angola, Joao Lourenço, warned of the threat that terrorism poses to the stability of the continent if there is no timely and coordinated response from African countries.

 

In this context, he made a specific proposal, which was adopted, for the urgent need to hold an extraordinary summit to discuss concrete measures to combat terrorism in Africa.

