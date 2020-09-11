Kickbrick Toys Releases Fun & Functional Collectible Construction Brick Family - Flickbricks

Flickbricks integrate functionality to a kids’ toy market that often neglects this critical component.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kickbrick Toys is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new fun and functional construction brick family – Flickbricks.Kickbrick Toys is an Australian designer and manufacturer of simple, fun, and durable construction toys, without the waste typically generated by other children’s toys. The company’s products are large, soft, and safe foam building bricks that guarantee hours of incredible, creative, and awesome fun.In the company’s most recent news, Kickbrick Toys is excited to announce the official launch on October 5th, 2020, of its latest Kickbrick family toy – Flickbricks. Flickbricks are the new building and balance creation from the company, which is best known for their large building toys such as Kickbricks & Planx. With the introduction of Flickbricks, the company is now entering the competitive collectible market.“Typically, there are three requirements for a new kids’ collectible toy,” says CEO of Kickbrick Toys, Nick Cook. “These requirements are cute, affordable, and fun. We thought it was high time to add a new, yet critical, requirement, functional, which is one of the key design elements of our brand-new Flickbricks.”With a background in pre-school kids’ sports coaching, Cook believes he might be on to something with this innovative product release.“I’ve been in the fortunate position that with my sports classes, I have literally had a focus group on hand every time I launch a product,” Cook states. “I can get a prototype and test it on 100 kids that day, meaning we will know if something is going to be popular or not – before launching.”All of Kickbrick’s toys are open-ended, which means they are less likely to be a five-minute wonder ending up as landfill. Instead, each product can be utilized by kids as they grow and get older. Flickbricks are targeted at kids from 5 to about 10 years and have no disposable packaging, with the insert turning into a display stage and the container being stackable storage.Sold in sets of 12 bricks, Flickbricks are great for strengthening fine motor skills, communication, imagination, and creativity. Series 1 is the Flickbrick family, with each brick showing a different emotion kids can relate to. Series 2, planned for 2021, will introduce the Cartoon Monster family.Flickbricks are only available online in 2020 and are priced at $15 per pack. The company is offering a limited-time deal – for the first 500 sales, customers can buy one and get one half price with the promo code “flickies.”For more information about Kickbrick Toys, or to order, please visit www.kickbrick.com.au About the CompanyKickbrick Toys’ mission is simply to make creative, family friendly, and fun toys that will keep kids entertained and off electronic device screens. The company is based in Australia and believes its products make the ultimate gift.