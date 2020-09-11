Blister Packaging Market to reach US $35 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Initiatives, Top Players, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Cost effectiveness coupled with the rising consumption across developing countries will stimulate the global Blister Packaging industry

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Blister Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic Films, and Aluminum), Technology (Thermoforming and Cold Forming), Application (Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Industrial Goods, and Others), Type (Clamshell and Carded), and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Blister Packaging market size is anticipated to expand over USD 35 billion by 2025. Blister packaging is a plastic packaging which is primarily used to pack consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and products. Its multiple advantages comprising transparency, long shelf life, along with impact withstanding capacity are escalating the industry growth. It further protects packed product from external environments, including dirt, contamination, and humidity. In addition, the product is extensively used to wrap products including toys, electronic items, and household items.

Rising demand for tamper free and safe packaging along with increasing focus to adopt improved packaging practices is stimulating the industry landscape. The product provides protection from contamination along with protection from oxygen, humidity, and temperature, which improves shelf life in turn is augmenting the product demand. Moreover, shifting preference toward smart blister packaging technologies along with industry efforts effective packaging solutions is poised to positively sway the industry landscape.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Blister Packaging industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Blister Packaging industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The Blister Packaging market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The Blister Packaging market is categorized into consumer goods, food & beverages, healthcare, industrial goods, and others on the basis of application. The healthcare segment is expected to expand at a growth rate of around 7% over the forecast period. The rising awareness about healthcare along with ongoing research & development activities across the sector is expected to catapult the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

North America is analyzed to hold a significant share in the coming years. Over the years, increasing healthcare awareness, along with ongoing innovation & technological expansions across the pharmaceutical industries is driving the industry share. Furthermore, the steady growth across various industries including consumer goods, food & beverages, e-commerce is expected to stimulate the business landscape over the forecast timeframe.

The major players operating across the global Blister Packaging market include Dow Chemical Company, Bemis Company, Inc., WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Constantia Flexibles and Klockner Pentaplast Group, including others. The industry for Blister Packaging is integrated with the participation of established global players across the globe. In addition, these companies are focusing on expanding their footprint through implementation of inorganic as well as organic strategies which in turn is proliferating the business outlook.

