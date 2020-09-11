Foreign minister wants greater dynamic

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 11 - Foreign Minister, Téte António, Thursday in Luanda asked the new officials in the sector to give more impetus, with a view to integrating Angolan staff into regional organisations of which Angola is a member. ,

The Cabinet minister was speaking during the swearing in of four new members of the Foreign Ministry, recently appointed.

Minister Téte António noted that in his inauguration speech, the President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, said that "Africa is our Habitat"; in that context our responsibilities are increased as African issues touch us directly, especially in neighbouring countries.

The head of the Angolan Diplomacy also called for better management of human resources, as well as increased support for Angolan communities abroad.

To that end, Angolan citizens abroad should look to the diplomatic missions and consular posts as their home. They should feel at home and welcome, he added.

The Foreign minister quoted a famous phrase from the former President of the United States of America, Thomas Jefferson, according to which "a civil servant should consider himself a public thing", so the secretary general should consider himself a public thing, taking into account the responsibilities attributed to him".

"Everything is around the human being, his well-being, as well as his working conditions", so, he added, "the construction works started should be finished quickly, in order to increase our capacity to accommodate our returning employees".

The minister swore in Alfredo Dombe, as Secretary General, Minister Counsellor Miguel César Domingos Bembe (who by virtue of his duties was promoted to the position of Ambassador to the MIREX diplomatic staff), as Director of the Africa, Middle East and Regional Organisations Directorate.

Ambassador Elsa Antónia Roque Caposso Vicente, as Director of the Human Resources Office, and Counsellor Maria Filomena do Rosário Neto António (who was consequently promoted to the category of Minister Counsellor of the MIREX diplomatic staff), as Deputy Director General of the Institute of Angolan Communities Abroad and Consular Services, were also sworn in.

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes, as well as by other members of the ministry's management.