State minister stresses Government's commitment to fight Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 11 - The State Minister and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, Thursday said that the Government was making a major investment in the health sector to prevent, as much as possible Covid-19 from spreading in the country. ,

Adão de Almeida was speaking to the press after unveiling the Viana Laboratory Diagnostic Centre, with a capacity to process six thousand samples per day, representing the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

It is the largest laboratory of molecular biology and serology in the country, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, with capacity to carry out three thousand tests of "RT-PCR" and the same number of "Elisa", making a total of six thousand samples per day.

According to the government official, the entry into operation of this laboratory represents the commitment and dedication of all, in what are the main tasks at the moment, which is to take all measures to preserve the lives of Angolans as much as possible.

He said that many of these investments that are now being made will serve for the future in other areas.

He noted that, for those who a few more than six months ago had a processing capacity of just over 90 tests a day, "we can clearly see everything being done to safeguard people's lives.

"This is the first of three more laboratories to come, and with that, we are going to close the picture with a view to substantially strengthening the processing capacity of samples at the country level," he said.

According to the Minister of State, with the perspective of the work that the government has to do to resume classes, it is necessary to increase the processing capacity to also cover the segment of teaching activity, including teachers.