Covid-19 Effect on Calcium Chloride Market Share, Trends, Forecast 2027

Calcium Chloride Market is projected to reach revenue of US$ 2.0 Bn by 2027.

ALBANY, NY, USA, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Highlights:

• In terms of value, the global calcium chloride market was stood around US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2019 to 2027

• Based on product type, flakes 77% segment held In terms of volume and value, the flakes 77% segment held the leading share of the market in 2018 due to its wide range of applications such as de-icing, dust control, and industrial water treatment. Calcium chloride liquid has high density, which makes it suitable for usage in drilling fluid applications. It is used as a clear brine fluid during drilling and oilfield completion operations in the oil & gas industry

• In terms of application, drilling fluids was the dominant application accounted for more than 20% of the total calcium chloride market in 2018. It is likely remain dominant application between 2019 and 2027

• Based on region, North America held major share in 2018 and is expected to grow at significant rate of more than 4.0% compared to other region during forecast period 2019 to 2027. Calcium Chloride used as clear brine fluid in drilling & mining operations and de-icer during heavy snowfall. This is projected to be boost the demand for calcium chloride in North America

• Rise in demand for de-icing and dust control application are the major factor which are anticipated to drive the global calcium chloride demand in near future

Request Sample pages of premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3239

Oversupply Situation and Corrosive Nature of Calcium Chloride May Hamper Overall Demand

• Calcium chloride can be produced using three methods: from brines, as a by-product of magnesium hydroxide, or by employing the Solvay process

• These techniques are inexpensive and produce large volumes of low-grade calcium chloride

• Major calcium chloride-producing countries, such the U.S. and China, use the evaporation of underground brines as a primary method. The downturn in the oil & gas industry in recent years has resulted in a decline in demand for calcium chloride in oil drilling applications.

• All these factors are estimated to contribute to the oversupply situation in the calcium chloride market and hamper its expansion

• Also, Calcium chloride is a salt used as a dust suppressant, concrete accelerator, and tire filler. Tests conducted by a few manufacturers indicate that it is more corrosive than water but less than sodium chloride.

• Since calcium chloride is hygroscopic, it absorbs water from the air, which could possibly result in corrosion at lower levels and long durations of relative humidity

• Moreover, salts influence the ability of water to carry a current and speed up the corrosion process. Therefore, the usage of calcium chloride in applications such as tire ballasts is likely to be disadvantage

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inks-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-21-2-bn-by-2027-increasing-demand-from-packaging-industry-to-offer-lucrative-growth-opportunities-observes-tmr-300999345.html

North America Expected to be Highly Lucrative Region of Global Calcium Chloride Market

• In terms of region, the global calcium chloride market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for more than 40.0% of the calcium chloride market in 2018

• North America is anticipated to hold prominent share of the global market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, owing to the growth in oil & gas and construction industries and rise in demand for calcium chloride in de-icing and dust control applications. This is boosting the demand for calcium chloride in the manufacture of different concentrations of calcium chloride flakes, prills, pellets, and liquid grade for usage as de-icing agents, concrete accelerators, etc.

• Europe is estimated to be a rapidly expanding region of the global calcium chloride market during the forecast period, followed by North America. This can be ascribed to the rise in snowfall, especially in winter season, owing to climatic changes. Calcium chloride is primarily used to melt snow and ice. Demand for calcium chloride is higher in the U.S. and Europe during winters. Asia Pacific is another region with high demand for calcium chloride, due to the presence of a large number companies operating in construction, oil & gas, and dust control applications in the region

Request for Custom Research at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3239

Global Calcium Chloride Market -Key Developments

• In March 2020, Junction Capital Partners (“JCP”) today announced the completion of acquisition of Wilkinson Chemical, LLC. Wilkinson has been engaged in production and sale of calcium chloride solution. Company is also expected to begin shipments of ASTM specification liquid calcium chloride in third quarter of 2020.This acquisition will help to serve the calcium chloride customers with new supply

• In July 2018, Nuberg EPC , single point EPC and LSTK company for specialty chemicals, has been awarded turn-key project contract by Middle East Chemicals Company Ltd. (Midchem), Saudi Arabia. This exclusive agreement, covered EPC services and solutions for chlor-alkali plant and calcium chloride plant in Riyadh and executed for Saudi Factory for Chlorine and Alkalies (SACHLO), Midchem’s group company. SACHLO is one of the largest manufacturers of chlor alkali and chlorine derivatives in Saudi Arabia

Global Calcium Chloride Market: Competition Landscape

• The global calcium chloride market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Some of the key players in the global Key players operating in the market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd. TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sulaksh Chemicals, Nedmag Industries, Zirax Limited, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Sameer Chemicals

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3239