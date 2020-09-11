Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,009 in the last 365 days.

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502324

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                             

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: September 10, 2020, at approximately 1452 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: "Operating under the influence of alcohol or other substance," a

violation of Title 23 VSA 1201.

 

ACCUSED: Brittany Aunchman                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 10, 2020, at approximately 1452 hours, a

Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route

7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road in the Town of New Haven. The

operator of the motor vehicle was identified as Brittany Aunchman (26). During the motor vehicle stop, several signs and indicators of drug impairment were observed. Aunchman was run through a series of tests to ensure she could operate a motor vehicle safely. After those tests,

Aunchman was taken into custody.

 

Aunchman was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Aunchman was subsequently released on a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date. The Vergennes Police Department assisted in this investigation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 30, 2020, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919  x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.