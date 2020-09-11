NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502324

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 10, 2020, at approximately 1452 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: "Operating under the influence of alcohol or other substance," a

violation of Title 23 VSA 1201.

ACCUSED: Brittany Aunchman

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 10, 2020, at approximately 1452 hours, a

Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route

7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road in the Town of New Haven. The

operator of the motor vehicle was identified as Brittany Aunchman (26). During the motor vehicle stop, several signs and indicators of drug impairment were observed. Aunchman was run through a series of tests to ensure she could operate a motor vehicle safely. After those tests,

Aunchman was taken into custody.

Aunchman was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Aunchman was subsequently released on a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date. The Vergennes Police Department assisted in this investigation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 30, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919 x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov