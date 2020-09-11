Tour de France Stage 12: Reaction

Stage 12 of the Tour de France was won in impressive fashion by Marc Hirschi (SUN) as he soloed to the line in Sarran-Correze.

For NTT Pro Cycling (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) Michael Gogl had a very strong day as he finished with the maillot jaune group in 16th position, just over 2 minutes behind the Swiss winner.

While Max Walscheid was part of an early group that featured in the breakaway for a large portion of the day.

Michael Gogl

The plan was to go in the breakaway with a bigger group of riders but then four riders including Max Walscheid, went up the road and then Bora controlled the stage and it came down to the final two climbs.

I managed to go in the breakaway on the first of the two climbs and then I was in the front just chasing the few guys out there but in the last climb unfortunately I didn’t have the legs and I had to go my own speed and I came back to the peloton and in the end it was a sprint for the minor places.

As the say the legs don’t lie and that’s what I take from today.

Max Walscheid

It was a pretty hard day and we get too big a gap and you never know without trying. I think we actually did it pretty well just not the best circumstances for a breakaway.﻿

