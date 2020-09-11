When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Pretty Thai of Austin, Texas, is recalling Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce that may have been mislabeled as Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce. There is a risk that a person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could unintentionally consume a product containing peanuts because of this error. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product was distributed to H-E-B and Central Market stores in Texas from March 19, 2020 to September 8, 2020.

The product is packaged in clear, cylindrical PET bottles with black flip-top caps and clear labels with white print. The recall is for Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce with the Lot Code 0772000123. A small number of the Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce bottles were discovered to have been mislabeled as Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce. Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce is yellow or gold in color, while Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce is dark red in color. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the mislabeled product.

Pretty Thai and its manufacturer, Ponder Foods, have coordinated efforts with H-E-B to remove all of the affected product from the shelves and from distribution. Out of an abundance of caution, we are alerting consumers in Texas who may have purchased either Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce or Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce to check any product for Lot Code 0772000123. For consumers with no peanut allergy, this Lot Code of Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce, as well as any Lot Code of Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce are completely safe to consume. Product may be returned to H-E-B and/or Central Market for a full refund. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the manufacturer's production and packaging processes.

Consumers with questions may contact the Pretty Thai brand directly via email at info@ptfawg.com or via telephone at 512 981 6170. Consumers or retailers may also contact the manufacturer, Ponder Foods, via email at info@ponder-foods.com or via telephone at 469 914 0052 (M-F, 9:00am-5:00pm CDT).

