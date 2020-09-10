Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,991 in the last 365 days.

Amarillo CEO to present at PMS Beaver Creek on September 15

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corporation (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) has recently achieved several key milestones toward developing its flagship Posse Gold Project into Brazil’s next gold mine.

Mike Mutchler, President and Chief Executive Officer, will review those achievements during his presentation at the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4.30 p.m. ET. His presentation will be webcast live via the follow link:
https://wsw.com/webcast/preciousmetals/agc.v/3163568.

Mutchler will report on:

  • the results of the positive feasibility study that gives Posse a net present value of US$360 million using a 5% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 50% using a gold price of US$1,730 per ounce and a Brazilian Reais to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 5.3:1
  • progress toward securing construction financing, including the equity financing that closed on August 13, 2020 and raised gross proceeds of $57.2 million
  • progress on permitting and detailed engineering at Posse
  • how regional exploration has the potential to find more near-surface gold deposits that could extend Posse’s mine life beyond 10 years.

About Amarillo
Amarillo Gold Corporation is advancing two gold projects in Brazil. Both are in mining-friendly states and have excellent nearby infrastructure. The development stage Posse Gold Project on its Mara Rosa Property in Goiás State has received the main permit that provides social and environmental permission for mining. Work is underway on receiving the installation permit. The exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State has more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings.

Amarillo Gold Corporation trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC, and on the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF.

For further information, please contact

Mike Mutchler Annemarie Brissenden
President & CEO Investor Relations
416-294-0736 416-844-6284
mike.mutchler@amarillogold.com annemarie.brissenden@amarillogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

﻿PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/888e4627-77e2-444f-9aa6-be51d39ddf57

Primary Logo

You just read:

Amarillo CEO to present at PMS Beaver Creek on September 15

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.