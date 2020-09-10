Corporal Brian Wilson McFarland Commended for Work on Missing Child Case
Brian Wilson McFarland, receives a letter of commendation from the McFarland Police Department in California for his attention to duty in a missing person case.MCFARLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a child goes missing, it's crucial for law enforcement to be notified right away. It's also important to file a missing persons' report. There is not a specific amount of time that needs to go by before a missing persons' report is filed. According to Brian Wilson McFarland, when the police get notified right away, it gives police officers the best chance of following up on leads and preventing the loss of evidence. It is also within this time frame that information is the most accurate. As the hours roll by, the leads begin to disappear and the memories of witnesses start to fade.
According to the McFarland Police Department when an 11-year-old boy went missing on April 26, 2013, nearly two hours had gone by before the police were notified. Brian Wilson McFarland was one of the officers who responded to the call for service. Not only had valuable time elapsed since the boy had gone missing, but nightfall was quickly approaching. There were no leads as to where to search for the child and emotions were high among the missing boys' parents and family members.
Brian Wilson McFarland, along with two other members of the McFarland Police Department coordinated a search of the community. Thanks to the efforts of Brian Wilson McFarland and his fellow officers, the child was located just before darkness had set in. They found the child playing at another residence, without the permission of his parents. The child was not harmed, and the police officers did not suspect any foul play. Brian Wilson McFarland was commended for his dedication, focus, and teamwork during this missing persons' case.
Corporal Brian Wilson McFarland began his career as a police officer in 2005. Besides a member of the North County Gang Task Force (NCGTF) and the SNEAK-9 Team, Officer Wilson is a part of the McFarland Police Department's Special Enforcement and K-9 Team for entry and sniper. Brian Wilson McFarland previously served as the McFarland Police Department's firearms/fully auto instructor. Brian Wilson, who was born in California, is a competitive shooter and gang expert. Of the one thing Brian Wilson McFarland is the most proud, he states, "It's the work I have done with gangs and also the letters of commendations I have received for gang-related work."
