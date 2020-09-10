Comic-Con Museum Marks Milestone as it Advances Toward a Summer 2021 Grand Opening

The Museum is designed to engage the public through comics and popular art forms; Announcement includes introduction of Steering Committee, newly released renderings and a flythrough video

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Comic-Con Museum (CCM) is releasing never-before-seen details through the reveal of its Long-Range Comprehensive Plan, including renderings and a flythrough conceptual video that envisions the space when fully complete. The Museum, which is designed to activate the participatory spirit of the Comic-Con experience all year round, has reached the half-way mark of its $34 million funding goal.

Renovations will begin with the Education Center, creating space for learning-focused labs, classes and seminars. A division of the nonprofit San Diego Comic Convention, the Museum aligns with Comic-Con’s mission of advancing the general public’s awareness of and appreciation for comics and popular art. One unique aspect of the Museum is its approach to programming, which involves integrating the ideas and creative energy of Comic-Con fans through fan sourcing.

Equally important is the Museum’s connection to the San Diego community and its location in Balboa Park, which is considered to be the city’s cultural heart. Today’s announcement also introduces the 19 members of the Museum’s Steering Committee including Chair Patti Roscoe. Members consist of local San Diego region leaders and representatives of the pop culture community.

“The Comic-Con Museum brings an exciting and innovative new attraction to Balboa Park and San Diego, for residents and visitors alike," said Roscoe. "Cultural tourism is on the rise, and we want to contribute to the city’s standing as a leader in popular culture, the creative arts, and Balboa Park’s overall resurgence.”

The Museum space has been used on occasion for public events and it is currently offering online programming. However, the full vision for the building and programming - as detailed in the Long-Range Comprehensive Plan - offers an impressive and dynamic experience for visitors that has not been shared with the public until today.

In 2018, the Museum kicked off its funding campaign, with generous contributions and sponsorships from stakeholders such as: the City of San Diego; David C. Copley Foundation; DC Entertainment; AT&T; SDG&E; Legler Benbough Foundation; U.S. Bank; ebay, and the Mandell Weiss Charitable Foundation. Most recently, Cox Communications has contributed $175,000 for the Education Center’s Cox Innovation Lab. The Museum invites donors, philanthropists and the general public to join them in the countdown to the Museum’s opening by becoming Corporate Supporters or Charter Members. The Museum’s Charter Membership options include five tiers, from $10 to $1,200+, that offer opportunities to connect and contribute to the Museum’s development.

“We are grateful for the many contributions to date of the fans, the Steering Committee, San Diego community and so many others,” said Melissa Peterman, VP of Development for the Museum. “As we move forward, we are pleased to share with greater detail how the Comic-Con Museum is developing to be a place where audiences can connect with the magic of Comic-Con year-round and where a diverse community comes together to enjoy, share and learn about comics and related popular art forms.”

Just a few of the Museum’s features outlined in its Long-Range Comprehensive Plan include:

25,000 square feet of space for rotating exhibits

A year-round schedule of programs and experiences such as panels, creator meet-and-greets, experiential cinema, watch parties, eSports, cosplay shows, concerts, and more

More than 6,000 square feet of classroom space in the Education Center to serve area educators, community groups and museum visitors seeking additional hands-on enrichment

A café with a changing menu of dishes and beverages that are creatively inspired by the themes of the rotating exhibit and program offerings

A gift shop with comics and graphic novels, branded souvenirs, art, t-shirts and other collectibles

A 4K video theater and presentation space

“The spirit of Comic-Con has always extended beyond the conventions and that’s why we are very excited to be able to capture and share this creative energy in a space that is designed to be participatory, educational and, most of all, fun,” said David Glanzer, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer for Comic-Con. “Comic-Con is about creativity and collaboration and the promotion of often-times unrecognized forms of art. We look forward to the Museum evolving forward with the support of so many people who will benefit from this unique institution.”

The Comic-Con Museum is dedicated to instilling a life-long passion for art and learning among people of all ages. In addition to the many features of the Museum, education is an area of focus through programming and special projects that will support PreK-12 students and beyond as well as educators with collaborative resources and curriculum-aligned lessons that inspire learning through comics and popular culture.

About the Comic-Con Museum

The nonprofit Comic-Con Museum celebrates the ongoing contributions of comics and popular art forms. It is a division of the San Diego Comic Convention, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces globally-recognized comic and pop-culture conventions and events. Located in San Diego, Calif., the Museum is already offering online programming as it prepares to open its physical location in 2021. The Museum’s programming is inspired by fans and curated to expand awareness of and appreciation for a variety of art forms among the general public through rotating immersive exhibits, theater presentations and educational programming. The Museum’s activities are designed to be participatory and to reflect the accessible and inclusive spirit of Comic-Con with programming for both day and evening hours. www.comic-con.org/museum

About San Diego Comic Convention

The San Diego Comic Convention is a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation organized for charitable purposes and dedicated to creating the general public’s awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms. Its focus includes participation in and support of public presentations, conventions, exhibits, museums and other public outreach activities which celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture.

In addition to the yearly summer Comic-Con in San Diego (recognized as the premier pop culture convention in the world), San Diego Comic Convention organizes the Anaheim-based WonderCon each spring, the SAM (Storytelling Across Media) Symposium in the fall and is the parent organization of the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Comic-Con, WonderCon, SAM, Comic-Con Museum, and Comic-Con@Home are registered trademarks of San Diego Comic Convention. www.comic-con.org

Jaclyn Walian Comic-Con Museum 619-772-5602 jwalian@migcom.com