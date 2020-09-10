BIKE NEW YORK LAUNCHES VIRTUAL SPOKETOBER CHALLENGE

Bike New York will host a month-long virtual event in October encouraging cyclists from all over the world to ride every day and connect through friendly competition, with proceeds benefiting their free bike education programs.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bike New York has announced the launch of Spoketober, a virtual event to be held from October 1–31. Cyclists from all over the world will be invited to participate by simply riding everyday. Participants will have the opportunity to compete for prizes and earn exclusive cycling apparel by fundraising in support of the nonprofit’s mission. Proceeds from this virtual event will support Bike New York’s bicycle education programs, including their roster of online classes offered in response to the pandemic.

“Having the skills and confidence to ride a bike is more important than ever as Covid-19 continues to impact our daily lives. This virtual event is a huge step forward for Bike New York as we explore new ways to connect our supporters, students, and other cyclists around the world through the joy, freedom, and power of taking that ride,” said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York. “Biking is an excellent form of socially distant transportation and exercise with unparalleled mental health and environmental benefits. Even in these challenging times, we are continuing to bring people together through cycling with innovative events and programs that empower bicycling all over the world. When the road gets rough, we ride on together!”

Spoketober participants will monitor their progress and keep track of their month-long challenge through Kitler Rewards, an interactive leaderboard app that syncs with a variety of popular fitness tracking apps including Strava, Fitbit, Garmin Connect, Apple Health, and Google Fit. Challengers will earn 100 points for each day in October that they take a ride of five miles or more, which will count toward a variety of Spoketober-exclusive rewards and prizes throughout the month. Flash challenges will arise throughout the month, giving participants an opportunity to earn additional points while mixing up the routine of their daily rides.

Riders are encouraged to turn their Spoketober Challenge into fundraisers to benefit Bike New York’s free education programs. Fundraisers who reach $150 and $300 benchmarks will automatically earn Primal Wear gear. Bike New York will provide tools and resources to help fundraisers spread the word about their Spoketober rides and reach their goals.

Spoketober participants will also have the opportunity to compete for a host of prizes including two top-of-the-line performance road bikes courtesy of Trek, two custom limited edition New Belgium fat tire cruisers, and evaluations at NYU Langone Health’s Sports Performance Center, with additional rider rewards provided by Primal Wear, Clif Bar, and Nuun. Full prize details can be viewed here. All participants will have access to a number of perks from event sponsors, including a 10% discount on an evaluation at NYU Langone Health’s Sports Performance Center, 20% off Primal Wear’s online store, US participants will receive a 15% discount on an online order at Clif Bar, and 25% off Nuun’s online store.

General participant registration costs $15, while Bike New York Members and Volunteers can register for $10. Entry fees will be waived for 2020 TD Five Boro Bike Tour registrants. Proceeds from the virtual event will support Bike New York’s completely free, year-round curriculum of classes which reach more than 33,000 children and adults of all ages and abilities each year. In response to Covid-19, Bike New York has pivoted many of these programs online, and launched a brand new virtual bike resource hub to ensure optimal accessibility to bike learning tools.

More information can be found at Bike New York’s Spoketober Challenge page: https://www.bike.nyc/events/spoketober/

More information on Bike New York's Virtual Bike Education Resource Hub can be found here: https://www.bike.nyc/digital-resources-bike-education/.

