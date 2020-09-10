Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lumina Gold Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (“Lumina” or the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 10, 2020 in Vancouver (the “Meeting”). Lumina’s shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten, Donald Shumka, Michael Steinmann, Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, and approving Lumina’s 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.  
  For further information contact:
Signed: “Marshall Koval” Scott Hicks
  shicks@luminagold.com
Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director T: +1 604 646 1890
   

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

